Each of the 92 Football League clubs' market value - ranked in order

Using the website Transfermarkt we break down the individual market value of EVERY Football League club - (all values are GBP) - ranking them in order by lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where each clubs lie. FYI - Market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every club's squad:

1. Stevenage - 92nd Market value: 1.64m

2. Yeovil Town - 91st Market value: 1.69m

3. Port Vale - 90th Market value: 1.71m

4. Colchester United - 2.05m Market value: 2.05m

