East Grinstead take Isthmian honours at Three Bridges

Three Bridges were defeated at home to East Grinstead

It was a game where chances were created by both sides but often lacked a solid finish. In the end, a needless penalty proved the difference for the visitors as they battle to get out of the bottom two.

An early free kick by Curtis Gayler led to Tad Bromage coming close with a header, but chances were then spurned by Noel Leighton, Camron Lawson and Gayler at one end and Miles Cornwell and Alex Battle at the other.

But the second half started explosively with Andrew Briggs striking from the edge of the box to give Wasps the lead. Bridges responded with Camron Lawson firing over twice from good positions before he latched on to Leighton’s perfect pass in the 55th minute to draw Bridges level.

Mitch Bromage produced a good save to prevent Omar Folkes from scoring against one of his former clubs, while Leighton came close with a header from Bryan Villavicencio’s cross.

But after 70 minutes, a clumsy challenge by Villavicencio left the excellent referee no option but to award a spot kick, which Alex Battle despatched coolly.

Leighton rattled the crossbar and Dan Perry fired just wide as Bridges strived fir an equaliser, although with so many forwards on the pitch by this time, they were always exposed to a quick break, and substitute Seidou Sanogo had a good opportunity to seal the victory. But it didn’t matter in the end, and Grinstead’s reputation as something of a bogey side to Bridges continued.

Bridges MoM (selected by Match Sponsor Peter Addison) - Bryan Villavicencio.

Bridges are at home again this Saturday to high flying VCD Athletic, and on Tuesday 11th they travel to Little Common for their Sussex Senior Cup third round tie.

Bridges : M.Bromage, J.Young (C.Chesworth, 61), G.Ashley, M.Wilson (B.Bacon, 76), T.Bromage, R.Brackpool, C.Gayler, B.Villavicencio, D.Perry, N.Leighton, C.Lawson (B.Aubrey, 87). Unused Subs. - L.Anderson, C.Colcutt. Booked - Leighton (25), Chesworth (66), M.Bromage (70).

Grinstead : S.Freeman, T.Summerfield, T.Straker, R.Huckle, R.Green, G.Wilson, M.Cornwell, A.Briggs (L.Francis, 90+2), O.Folkes (R.Pingling, 72), A.Battle, S.Kowalczyk (S.Sanogo, 72). Unused Subs. - M.James-Lewis, H.Burgess. Booked - Briggs (61).