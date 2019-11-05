East Preston manager praises 'battling' side despite loss to Crawley Town in Senior Cup

East Preston manager Jon Tucker praised how his team 'battled to the end' after they lost 5-0 at home to Crawley Town in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

EP were resoundingly beaten by the League Two outfit who scored three before the half before adding another two goals to complete the runaway victory.

The East Preston boss believes that his side can learn from their experiences in the match.

He said: "(I) thought my lads were good last night and battled to the very end against a quality professional outfit.

"(I'm) disappointed with the first three goals in the first 25 minutes, all conceded within the six yard box but the quality of Crawley's movement of the ball and speed they played at its understandable and something we shouldn’t to too upset about.

"If we can learn from it then all is good."

It was the Reds first win in 12 games and this win will give the club a boost going into Saturday's FA Cup tie with Scunthorpe United.

Crawley took the lead in the ninth minute when Ashley Nadesan tapped home after good work from Mason Bloomfield out wide.

Three minutes later is was 2-0 when Bloomfield touched home after Brian Galach fizzed a ball in from the left.

Bloomfield got his second on 27 minutes after he swept home after a cross from Ashley Nathaniel-George.

It was 4-0 eight minutes after the break. Good work from Gyliano van Velzen out wide resulted in David Sesay picking the ball up and finishing from the edge of the box.

Van Velzen then got the goal he deserved as he skipped through the EP defence before firing into the bottom corner in the 70th minute as it finished 5-0 to the Reds.

Following the defeat, East Preston now turn their attention back to the SCFL Premier as they take on Langney Wanderers away from home and Tucker believes that his side can take what they did against Crawley and use it to help them pick up points.

He said: "Saturday we have a tough away fixture at Langley on the 4G.

"We need to take what we did well last night along with the performance last Saturday and look to pick up at least a point.

"Back available Saturday are Howard Neighbour and Chris Darwin who missed out last night and Lewis Boughton will make his first league start of the season after recently signing from Rustington."