The team before the game.

It was played in memory of a colleague of East Surrey hospital and in support of the charity CALM (campaign against living miserably).

SECAmb Gatwick Make Ready Centre is the NHS ambulance base for Crawley and the surrounding area. Ambulances from Gatwick respond to emergency calls all over Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

To help staff keep fit and de-stress after long, hard shifts, the staff at Gatwick formed their own weekly 6-a-side football sessions at K2 in 2018. The club is made up of the crew (removed ladies and gents because people might not identify with gender, cover our backs) from the ambulance services.

The two teams pose together for a photo.

East Surrey formed their own team for this charity match. The team is made up of crew from the hospital which includes porters, doctors and nurses.

The match started with a minute's silence to remember lost friends and colleagues. It was a hard-fought game and ended 5-4 to East Surrey hospital.

At the end Secamb presented the ESH team with a plaque of the ambulance crest with the date of the game, which will be proudly displayed in the hospital and East Surrey hospital were presented with a trophy.

The game was followed with a raffle in the club house and a few drinks to ease the aches and pains of the game.

Redhill (Gatwick) Football Club were thanked for allowing the game to be played on their pitch and for providing a referee and linesmen, Greener Machines sponsored the Secamb team, and the ladies at ESH, put in a tremendous effort to organise the match.

If anyone would like to donate to CALM, you can do so by clicking the just giving page below: