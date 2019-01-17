Eastbourne Borough’s injured midfielder vows to be back playing in March

Eastbourne Borough’s influential midfielder Sergio Torres says he is making good progress following a kneee injury and plans to be back in action by March.

Torres, 37, was on the receiving of a crunching tackle at Chippenham two weeks ago and suffered damage to his knee.

“I can feel it improving all the time,” said Torres.

“The first week I was worried but the swelling has reduced. I can put weight on it once again. Yesterday (wednesday) was the first day I could walk properly.

“I had a scan and it showed damage to the MCL. I was worried it was the cruciate but luckily it’s not that serious. The physio says it will be eight weeks but I plan to do all I can to make it in six. I hope to back for March.”

Torres will travel to Welling tomorrow as Borough aim to continue their unbeaten start to 2019. “It is a shame [the injury] but this is football. We were on a decent and of course you want to be involved in that

“But I will still do all I can to help the team and help motivate them against Welling.”

There will be an evening with Sergio Torres at the Polegate Community Centre on Thursday, January 24 (8pm). All proceeds go to Freedom Football Indoor Football. For more information, contact Steve Ives: 07525401700