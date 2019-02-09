Eastbourne Borough’s key midfielder signs contract extension

Eastbourne Borough’s Dean Cox has signed a new deal that will see him remain at Prioy Lane for next season.

Cox, 31, has made 27 appearances for Borough this season and the attacking midfielder has six goals to his name.

The Former Brighton, Leyton Orient and Crawley Town man has been a key player for manager Jamie Howell this season and will no doubt be a big part of the manager’s plans as they prepare for the 2019-20 season.

Cox tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract on Saturday, with a message “Happy to be on board,” ahead of Borough’s National League South fixture against Oxford City at Priory Lane.