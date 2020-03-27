EFL clubs 'in talks' over drastic changes to the transfer window - here's how it could impact Crawley Town

EFL clubs are reportedly in talks over drastic changes to the transfer window in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak – but what could they mean for Crawley Town?

National reports claim that discussions have already begun over the long-term impact of the suspension of EFL fixtures, so we take a look at what that could mean for the transfer window:

What changes are being suggested?

According to the Mirror, EFL clubs have suggested a bumper seven-month transfer window to address the logistical issues caused by deferring the end of the season.

Given that the season is unlikely to be concluded until July at the earliest, finishing the window at the end of the following month is viewed as impractical by a number of clubs.

Therefore, the Mirror claim, they have instead suggested that the window be extended until the end of January – encompassing both the summer and winter windows – to restore some normality moving forward.

The plan would be for the window to open in August.

What would it mean for clubs?

Naturally, this would mean that individual sides could buy and sell players in August, September, October, November, December and January.

This has advantages in some respects, especially when addressing injury concerns or looking to bolster depth, but could also see some clubs stripped of their better players in months where they traditionally could rely upon them.

Practically, however, little would change from a normal transfer window – other than its length.

Will this definitely happen?

No. There are no concrete plans in place, but the Mirror state this is an option that clubs in the EFL are discussing.

FIFA have also set up a working group to address the problem, with a spokesperson telling the Mirror: “This Working Group will assess the need for amendments or temporary dispensations to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players’ to protect contracts for both players and clubs and adjusting player registration periods.”

Would this be a permanent change?

No – if such a move is made, it will be a one-off to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.