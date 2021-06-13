England fans watch the game at Goffs Manor

England at the Euros: Fans out in Crawley to watch Gareth Southgate's men take on Croatia in the Euros

Will football come home?

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 4:53 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th June 2021, 4:54 pm

England fans are hoping so as Crawley's own Gareth Southgate leads the Three Lions into Euros 2020.

And England fans in Crawley were out and about today to watch the opener against Croatia. Here are pictures of fans at Goffs Manor, Southgate, watching the game.

England at the Euros: Send us videos and pictures of you watching Gareth Southgate's men this summer

We Could Be Euros: Listen to episode 1 of our new Euro 2020 podcast

Football fans warned that flying an England flag from cars could lead to £1,000 fine

Here is what Goffs Manor's unique Euro 202 hospitality will look like plus the key fixtures

1. Watching England at the Euros in Crawley

Fans watch the England team

Buy photo

2. Watching England in Crawley

Watching Crawley boy Gareth Southgate in Crawley

Buy photo

3.

Lee Pascoe and Brandon Miller ready for the game

Buy photo

4. Watching England in Crawley

Watching England in Crawley

Buy photo
EnglandCrawleyGareth Southgate
Next Page
Page 1 of 4