The Three Lions will take on Roberto Mancini's Italy on Sunday night, with the game getting underway at 8pm.

England manager, and former Crawley schoolboy, Gareth Southgate will lead the Three Lions into battle as they look to win their first major international tournament in 55 years.

England saw off Denmark 2-1 in extra-time in Wednesday's semi-final to book their place in the final alongside the Italians.

New Crawley Town defenders Harry Ransom and Owen Gallacher have both tipped England to win Sunday's Euro 2020 final. Picture by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Before that, England thumped Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome, recorded a first knockout match win over Germany since the 1966 World Cup final in the round of 16, and picked up wins over 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

Going into Sunday's showpiece final, the two new Reds defenders have both predicted that England will be the ones celebrating come full-time.

Ransom said: "The Euros have been good haven't they!?

"England have got a good chance but it is Italy, so there is that little bit where you’re still nervous.

"But I do think England will win."

Gallacher added: "The Euros have been really good. There’s been a lot of good quality.

"I’m looking forward to the final but I think England will take it.