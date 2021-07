Gareth Southgate taken on tour of his home town Crawley in aid of St Catherine's Hospice

Southgate gives the thumbs up as Roberto Mancini watches on

A relaxed Southgate is interviewed before the game

Gareth is interviewed before the game

Southgate before the game

Here are pictures of Gareth as he leads England against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.