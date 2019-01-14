Ex-Manchester United striker set to join Sol Campbell at Macclesfield , Celtic and Tottenham eye League One talent - League 1 and League 2 live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... It's Day 14 of the January window - meaning League One and Two clubs are approaching the halfway point in their transfer business. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland striker Josh Maja attracting Bundesliga interest as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic over the weekend Mansfield Town v Crawley Town: One of the toughest tests of the season for Cioffi's men