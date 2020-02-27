Exeter City v Crawley Town: Reds hope to carry momentum in to Grecians trip

Crawley Town find themselves back on the road this week as they take the trip to Devon to face Exeter City.

Crawley will be looking to use their 2-0 home win against Stevenage as momentum going into this game and will hopefully be able to take some points from one of the teams pushing for automatic promotion.

Exeter come into this game in third in League Two, just three points off top of the league but also just one point from dropping out of the automatic promotion places.

The Grecians will know that if Plymouth manage to better their result on Saturday then their Devon rivals will leapfrog them and occupy their automatic promotion place, causing them to slip into a play-off place.

Exeter know each of their last 12 games will be vital in whether they get promotion or not and will have to rack up as many points as possible in order to gain promotion.

Exeter come into the contest with Crawley in good form, as the Grecians have won three of their last four games, with wins against Macclesfield Town, Oldham Athletic and Stevenage.

However, they did fall to a 2-0 defeat last time out against Northampton Town as goals from Vadaine Oliver and Sam Hoskins caused them to slip down to third place.

That result came away from home, whereas at home Exeter seem to be a formidable force, losing just one game at St James’ Park all season.

That defeat came all the way back in September against Grimsby Town, where they were beaten 3-1.

Ryan Bowman has been vital in Exeter’s good season, with 12 league goals to his name, just one behind Crawley’s Ollie Palmer.

Another player to watch is Randell Williams, who has 12 league assists this season, the second highest in the whole league.

Williams and Bowman will be looking to add to their goals and assists tally against Crawley and the Reds will have to be aware of them and nullify their threat.

Crawley come into the contest in good spirits following their 2-0 win against Stevenage and will be pleased with any points they can get at Exeter.

Crawley have become very difficult to beat since John Yems has took over but every Crawley fan will know the woeful away record that Crawley have this season.

Crawley are still yet to win on the road since August 24 and only Stevenage have picked up less away points than Crawley this season.

On paper it would seem Exeter should dominate and win this contest but Crawley won’t make it easy for them and will certainly put up a good fight.

Crawley should have Palmer back in the squad this week, as he missed last week’s game with a slight injury.

Crawley looked like they lacked a bit of quality going forward last week and Palmer’s return should help that and hopefully he can bring back his partnership with Ashley Nadesan.

It’s another tough test for Crawley, but one they should relish and if they put in a good performance, they can pick up a point or maybe all three.