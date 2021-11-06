FA Cup: Crawley Town 0-1 Tranmere Rovers RECAP - Crawley can’t make dominance count as they bow out of cup in first round

Crawley Town will be looking to get their season back on track with a run in the cup, as they face Tranmere Rovers in the first round this afternoon (Saturday, November 6).

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:00 pm

The Reds come into the tie struggling for form, with four straight defeats to their name, but opponents Tranmere Rovers are without a win in their last three games.

Stay tuned for live match updates below.

Tom Dallison wins a header for Crawley. Photo: Cory Pickford
Crawley supporters watching the action. Photo: Cory Pickford

FA Cup LIVE: Crawley vs Tranmere

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:56

  Crawley Town host Tranmere Rovers in the first round of the FA Cup at The People's Pension Stadium
  • Crawley come into the tie struggling for form, with four straight defeats to their name, but opponents Tranmere Rovers are without a win in their last three games.
  • Tranmere reached round three of last year's competition while Crawley reached round four.
  John Yems makes five changes, with Ashley Nadesan, Ludwig Francillette, Jack Payne, Archie Davies and Tom Dallison coming in
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:56

Full-time: Crawley 0-1 Tranmere

The referee blows the full-time whistle.

Harsh result on Crawley, whose FA Cup dream is over before it really started.

That’s five defeats in a row now in all competitions.

Stay tuned for all the match reaction.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:53

Glenn Morris is playing as a midfielder!

The veteran keeper has just won another last-minute free-kick for Crawley as the tried to take on his man. Brilliant stuff.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:53

Bansal-McNulty wins a foul about 35 yards from goal after a powerful run.

Last chance saloon. Get the ball in the box and hope.

It comes to nothing. Time up?

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:50

Tony Craig is named the sponsors’ man of the match. He’s not had a huge amount to do but Crawley are still behind somehow.

Five minutes have been added on.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:49

(89) Bansal-McNulty put in a cross which the keeper just about claims at the second time of asking.

It came after good work from Francillette, who has impressed today.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:44

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:42

(82) Big groans as the corner comes to nothing.

Time running out for the Reds.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:41

Crawley still piling on the pressure and now they have a corner.

Nadesan won it but he could have done better, after he struggled to get the ball out his feet initially, in space.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:35

Great save!

(74) So close again for Crawley!

The keeper makes a brilliant save to deny Appiah.

It was from point-black range after a wicked Frost corner.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:30

(71) Frost straight into the action and whips in a dangerous looking cross which Appiah can’t quite get on the end of.

That’s been the story of Crawley’s afternoon, so far.

Tranmere Rovers