Action from Haywards Heath's FA Cup win at Lancing in the last round on Saturday / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The draw was made Monday lunchtime following the weekend’s action in the preliminary round.

With the preliminary round producing 155 winners progressing into the qualifying stages, those teams will now be joined by a further 87 clubs from Step 3 of the National League System who enter the Cup at this stage.

That means 121 first round qualifying ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, September 4. And for the winning clubs at that stage there will be £2250 in money from the prize fund while the losing clubs will also collect £750.

Haywards Heath v Horsham looks the pick of the ties for Sussex teams.

Burgess Hill Town will be at home to Bracknell Town while Worthing will host Corinthian Casuals. Lewes will entertain Met Police while Littlehampton - if they beat Sittingbourne in a replay - will be at home to Whitehawk.