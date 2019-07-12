FA Trophy and FA Vase draws - and who our sides will face

The fixtures for the extra-preliminary and preliminary rounds of the FA Trophy, as well as the first and second qualifying rounds of the FA Vase have been confirmed this (Friday) afternoon.

The extra-preliminary round of the FA Trophy will be played on Saturday September 28. The draw for ours sides in north Sussex is as follows:

Ramsgate v Haywards Heath Town

Chichester City v Three Bridges

The FA Trophy preliminary round matches will take place on October 12. The draw for ours sides is as follows:

Burgess Hill Town v Phoenix Sports

Hullbridge Sports/Barton Rovers v Chichester City/Three Bridges

Ramsgate/Haywards Heath Town v Bracknell Town/Cogleshall Town

The FA Vase's first qualifying round ties will be held on Saturday August 31. The draw for our teams is as follows:

AFC Varndeanians v Loxwood

Southwick v Billingshurst

Crawley Down Gatwick v East Preston

Meridian VP v Hassocks

Midhurst & Easebourne v Alfold

Storrington v Knaphill

Lingfield v Horley Town

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Steyning Town

Bagshot v Broadbridge Heath

The second qualifying round of the FA Vase will be played om Saturday September 14. The draw is as follows:

Crawley Down Gatwick/East Preston v Rochester United/Mile Oak

Midhurst & Easebourne/Alfold v Shoreham/Crowborough Atheltic

Meridian VP/Hassocks v Lingfield/Horley Town

Erith & Belvedere/Fire United v Oakwood

Sporting Club Thamesmead/Sutton Athletic v Southwick/Billingshurst

Storrington/Knaphill v Littlehampton Town/Tunbridge Wells

Peacehaven & Telscombe/Steyning Town v AFC Spelthorne/Spelthorne Sports

Punjab United/Selsey v AFC Varndeanians/Broadbridge Heath