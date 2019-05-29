FA Women's Championship striker returns to Crawley Wasps from Lewes

Crawley Wasps have added further firepower to their ranks by bringing striker Rebecca Carter back to the club from FA Women’s Championship side Lewes.



Carter netted five times in 14 appearances in the second tier last season for the Rookettes after their promotion and was also nominated for the Championship player of the month for September.



The 28-year-old left Wasps to join Lewes in 2016, having been a prolific goalscorer.



In the meantime, Wasps have earned back-to-back promotions to reach the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division.

Carter said: “It’s definitely a club I’ve always wanted to come back to. I feel now it’s the right time. The squad has changed a lot since I was last there but I know and have played with a lot of the girls who are there now. I’m looking forward to next season.”

Manager Paul Walker added: “I’m absolutely delighted that Rebecca has made the decision to join us again after three very successful seasons at Lewes.

“She left us as a quality player, she’s coming back as a player who has got stronger in many areas of her game.



“Rebecca is the level of signing we want to bring to the squad.”