Fans react to Cox departure: 'Thank God that episode is over'

Crawley Town fans have reacted to the new Dean Cox has left the club.

It was announced today that Cox's contract, which was due to expire in June 2019, has been terminated by mutual consent.

Cox said on Twitter: "Last season wasn’t what I wished, however I would like to thank the fans for their support and wish the club all the best. Looking forward to a new season wherever that may be."

Cox's career at Crawley started well after being signed by Dermot Drummy, but under Harry Kewell he only made five first team appearances.

In November fans suggested on social media he is out of favour. And a Twitter account called @Whereiscox was set up. It's profile said, 'On a mission to find Dean Cox- If you have any information then please contact me or @HarryKewell'.

Reuben Watt posted on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page: "Good luck Dean Cox as he has just left the club", and that resulted in a lot of replies.

Lee Mason said: "Agreed.... best of luck, shame it didn't work out as planned."

Shaun Clark said: "I wish him all the luck but this was dragged out far to long."

Crawley Observer columnists Steve Herbert said: "We can’t afford to carry anyone. Thank god that episode is over! Talk about a drain on the wage bill!"

Wayne Traylen said: "Wish him luck shame it didn't work out for him with us."

