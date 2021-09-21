FIFA 22 ratings: Which Crawley Town players rank highest in new ratings?

The popular EA game's ratings are always eagerly-anticipated - but who are the highest rated Crawley Town players?
All the players are listed below - do you agree?
1. Jordan Tunnicliffe
The central defender is the joint highest rated with an overall rating of 64. His highest attribute is Physicality with a score of 78
2. Glenn Morris
The keeper is the joint highest rated with an overall rating of 64. His best attribute is Diving with a score of 65
3. George Francomb
The skipper is the joint highest rated with an overall rating of 64. His highest attribute is Pace with a score of 67
4. Tom Nichols
The forward has an overall rating of 63. His highest attribute is Pace with a score of 78