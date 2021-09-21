Who ranks highest for Crawley Town?

FIFA 22 ratings: Which Crawley Town players rank highest in new ratings?

The latest FIFA 22 player ratings are out for all clubs.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 1:30 pm

The popular EA game's ratings are always eagerly-anticipated - but who are the highest rated Crawley Town players?

All the players are listed below - do you agree?

1. Jordan Tunnicliffe

The central defender is the joint highest rated with an overall rating of 64. His highest attribute is Physicality with a score of 78

2. Glenn Morris

The keeper is the joint highest rated with an overall rating of 64. His best attribute is Diving with a score of 65

3. George Francomb

The skipper is the joint highest rated with an overall rating of 64. His highest attribute is Pace with a score of 67

4. Tom Nichols

The forward has an overall rating of 63. His highest attribute is Pace with a score of 78

