Find out how much Thomas Verheydt cost Crawley Town per goal

Thomas Verheydt was in the bottom five value strikers in League Two last season.

The former MVV Maastricht man cost £33,800 for each of his two goals and two assists last season.

Verheydt left Crawley Town last week to join Go Ahead Eagles.

Veryhedt's value was calculated in a Moneyball analyisis by Bookmaker bwin. It has taken into account transfer fees and wages to discover who were the best bargain buys from last summer and who wasted the most money on players who failed to perform or even make the pitch in the 17/18 season.

The analysis has taken into account minutes played, goals, assists, clean sheets and saves made.

Verheydt came fifth in the cost per goal (striker) stats behind Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) - £113,750, Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield) - £78,000, former Crawley Town man Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) - £78,000 and Adam Campbell (Morecambe) - £41,600.

Best value striker was Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) who cost £1,536 per goal.

Here are some more stats.

THE GOOD:

Jamie Grimes was cheaper than chips – The defender was signed on the cheap from Dover Athletic and cost Cheltenham Town just £7.09 per minute

Mohamed Eisa was the bargin striker of the season –Cheltenham took the risk on the amateur player, which paid off, costing just £1,536 for each of his 22 goals

Scott Flinders saves Cheltenham goals and money – Scott Flinders made a staggering 126 saves, costing just £330 each

Robbie Willmott was the best value League Two midfielder – The Newport County free transfer had a great season, with 2 goals and 5 assists, costing £4,829 for each

Neal Eardley worth cheapest clean sheets – The Lincoln City defender cost £2,773 per clean sheet, keeping the ball out the net on 15 occasions

THE BAD:

Branislav Pindroch cost Notts County over £6,800 per minute – The Czech goalkeeper signed from MFK Karvina but played just 4 minutes all season, costing £6,825 a minute

Yves Makabu-Makalambay was the worst value goalkeeper last season – He made 1 save in the 29 minutes he played, costing a huge £31,200 per save

Notts County have two of the biggest bench warmers –Pierce Bird and Branislav Pindroch were two of the four most expensive players per minute, at a combined total of £9,425.00 per minute, costing £2,600.00 p/m and £6,825.00 p/m respectively

Cole Kpekawa worst value for keeping clean sheets – The defender cost Colchester United £62,400 for his one clean sheet

THE UGLY:

Kaiyne Woolery was the worst value striker – Swindon paid £351,000 for Woolery, costing the club £113,750 for each one of his four goals, when including wages

Swindon Town paid a heavy price for James Dunne –Dunne's one assist cost the club £104,000

Chris O'Grady failed to deliver the goods up front – The forward scored just twice for Chesterfield all season, at £78,000 per goal

Research by bwin click here

