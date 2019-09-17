Find out who faces who in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup

The draw for the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup took place on Saturday morning.
The draw sees sides from all over Sussex compete in the 137-year-old competition which sees the winner also take part in the Sussex FA Community Shield match in the first game of the next season.
Games will take place on or before Wednesday 2 October and winners of could possibly see a next round fixture against the likes of League 2 outfit Crawley and Brighton and Hove Albion U23's.
The draw is as follows:
Arundel v Hassocks
Broadbridge Heath v Mile Oak
Roffey v Billingshurst
Eastbourne Town v AFC Uckfield Town
Hailsham Town v Eastbourne United Association
Wick v East Preston
Pagham v Little Common
Southwick v Littlehampton Town
Langney Wanderers v Horsham YMCA
Shoreham v Loxwood
Worthing United v Selsey
Crawley Down Gatwick v Midhurst & Easebourne
Storrington Community v Bexhill United
Seaford Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe
Steyning Town Community v Crowborough Athletic
Newhaven v Oakwood
AFC Varndeanians v Sidlesham
Lancing v Saltdean United
Last season's winners Bognor Regis Town will receive a bye for this round as they enter the competition at the next stage.
Also receiving byes are Brighton & Hove Albion U23's, Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City, Crawley Town, East Grinstead Town, Eastbourne Borough Hastings United, Haywards Heath Town, Horsham, Lewes, Three Bridges, Whitehawk and Worthing.