FIVE sent off as Three Bridges edge Sussex derby

Three Bridges edged out Sussex rivals Whitehawk 1-0 away from home on Monday in an Isthmian South East game that saw FIVE red cards. Picture by Cory Pickford

After a relatively quiet first half, this game exploded in the 63rd minute when a foul by Jamie Splatt on Bryan Villavicencio ended in a mass brawl which saw Splatt, Joe Stone and Noel Leighton all shown red cards after the referee consulted his two assistants.

Alex Laing, playing against one of his many former clubs, drove over for Whitehawk early on and looked their most dangerous player in the first 20 minutes.

Bridges responded with Curtis Gayler’s free kick being met by Leighton, whose header was just wide.

But, after 20 minutes, a poor ball by home keeper Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke gave Leighton the perfect opening to score what somehow proved to be the only goal of the game.

Mitch Bromage tipped over a good effort from Splatt and Tegan Freeman shot wide from the resulting corner.

But Hawks, with Laing leading the way, left the field at half-time complaining that they should have had a penalty.

A cross by Gayler saw Dan Perry come close at the near post before Leighton headed wide. And, after 56 minutes, Callum Chesworth broke away only to see his shot cannon off the bar.

The red cards gave Whitehawk momentary optimism and Bromage had to make a good block to deny Leon Redwood.

Gayler had a free kick just about parried by Stroomberg-Clarke, but it was Bridges defence who earned most of the plaudits. Both Ryan Brackpool and James Young were immense in the heart of the back line, whilst Bromage made a string of excellent saves.

Another silly sending off for Alex Malins meant both sides only had nine men, but it got even worse for the visitors when Villavicencio received a red.

Bromage made two more great saves to deny Henry Muggeridge, who also hit the bar, and Mohammed Kamara.

But, with virtually the last kick of the game, Gayler wasted a chance to double the score when he blazed over the bar from 30 yards after the keeper was caught out of his goal.