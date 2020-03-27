Football's coming home while you stay at home - ITV Hub to air all Euro 96 matches

England fans can enjoy a slice of Gazza, El Tel and 'Football's Coming Home' as the ITV Hub has raided the archives to show every match from Euro 96.

With Euro 2020 postponed for 12 months, the ITV Hub has decided to air all 31 games from the tournament hosted in England and won by Germany.

Paul Ince and Paul Gascoigne were key midfielders for England during Euro 96

ITV4 will also show England's five games - including the memorable 4-1 Wembley win against Holland - and the final between Germany and the Czech Republic.

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV, said: "Nothing brings the country together like Euro fever, and with this year's tournament postponed to 2021, we're giving our audience a chance to relive one of the all-time great sporting events, Euro 96.

"Thanks to the ITV Hub and ITV4, there'll be no shortage of vintage football classics for fans to indulge in over the next few months."

A summer to remember saw star player Paul Gascoigne and manager Terry Venables - known as El Tel from his time in charge of Barcelona - come so close to steering England to a first major title since the 1966 World Cup.

Alan Shearer, David Seaman, Sol Campbell, Teddy Sheringham and current England boss Gareth Southgate were also part of a squad beaten by Germany in a semi-final penalty shoot-out.

The soundtrack to the tournament, of course, was David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds' chart-topping anthem 'Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)'.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton: Thank you for reading this story on our website. But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: "Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role."

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

In addition, please write to your MP urging the Government to provide some additional financial support for local newspapers and their websites like this one and ensuring that supermarkets continue to stock them. I cannot stress enough how important such an intervention would be.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.