Forest Green Rovers v Crawley Town: Reds looking to bounce back from first league defeat in six

Crawley Town fell to their third league defeat of the season last time out and will be looking to bounce back this week against a strong Forest Green Rovers side.

Last time out was disappointing for the Reds as they suffered a 3-2 home loss to Walsall.

A lack of pressure was what led to Crawley conceding goals, with two of the Saddlers' goals coming from long range, but the Reds not putting enough pressure and giving Walsall players too much time was what allowed the visitors to claim the goals and victory.

Crawley will have to be at their best to put it right this week against a Forest Green side who have started the season very strongly.

Rovers currently occupy fourth position in League Two, after a very convincing 4-0 win away at Salford City last weekend.

Similarly to last weeks opponents Walsall, Forest Green’s struggles have been scoring but that was not a problem last week as Rovers scored three goals in 30 minutes at the Peninsula Stadium and added a fourth in the second half to round up a brilliant team performance.

Prior to that the Greens had managed just seven goals all season and hadn’t scored more than one goal in any league game.

Losing last seasons two top scorers was a big blow for Forest Green as they lost Reece Brown to Huddersfield Town and Christian Doidge to Hibernian.

The Rovers defence is the reason they sit so high in the league table as they’ve only conceded five league goals all season. They are also on a run of five successive league clean sheets, showing how strong their defence is.

Crawley will put this run to the test, as they remain the only team to have scored in every League Two game so far this season.

It’s been a good showing so far for the Reds in front of goal as they remain one of the leagues top scoring teams. Only Grimsby and Cheltenham have scored more goals than Crawley so far this campaign so the Reds will certainly be looking at breaking down the strong Forest Green defence.

It’ll be a tricky task but one Crawley should be eager to face as they look to put last weeks defeat behind them and get back on track by securing at least another point.

It should be an interesting match with one team that tends to have lots of goals in their games against a team that doesn’t seem to have many goals in their games.

Hopefully the Reds can come out on top and claim another three points.