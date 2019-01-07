Forget Manchester City's John Stones against Liverpool! Watch Crawley Town defender produce goalline clearance of the season

Crawley Town's Mark Connolly produced a stunning goalline clearance against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

John Stones made the headlines for his goalline clearance against Liverpool in the big Premier League clash last Thursday.

But Sporting Life Football believes Connolly's match-winning clearance was the better of the two. They tweeted: "The goal-line clearance of the season so far goes to... John Stones? Nah... Crawley Town's Mark Connolly!"

Crawley won the game 1-0 against Cheltenham Town thanks to Ollie Palmer's penalty.

