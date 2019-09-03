Former Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur forward joins Crawley Town

Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old forward Denzeil Boadu on a two-year contract with a year’s option.

Boadu comes to the club from German outfit Borussia Dortmund where he played in their B team last season.

As a teenager, the Londoner played for England under-17s and under-18s whilst with his first club Tottenham Hotspur. He then played for Arsenal’s Academy team before joining Manchester City where he was a regular in their under-23s until he suffered a bad foot injury after scoring a hat-trick in a 7-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

That was in 2015 and he was out of action for a year and eight months before heading to Germany, where he made 29 appearances for Borussia.

Back in England, he spent this pre-season on trial with Championship club Reading and also had a spell with Dutch second-tier club Top Oss.

He has signed for the club outside the transfer window as a free agent.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “When you consider Denzeil’s pedigree, we are absolutely delighted that he has joined the club.

“The injury he had really stalled his progress but everywhere he has played his ability and work-rate have never been in doubt. We have spoken to people at all of his former clubs and done our homework.

"You don’t play at the clubs Denzeil has played for if you haven’t got a special talent. Sometimes you have to take a step back to go forward again in your career and this is an opportunity for Denzeil to do that and he is desperate to make the most of his new beginning.”

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi added: “I think Denzeil is going to be a very good fit for this club and the way I want us to move forward with a young, hungry squad. He is fit and has worked hard this summer and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching him play.”