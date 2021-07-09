The popular winger left Priory Lane by mutual consent last Friday after three years at the club

The 33-year-old former Brighton & Hove Albion, Leyton Orient and Crawley Town player, who joined Borough in 2018, made over 90 appearances for the Sports and quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite.

Cox revealed that Eastbourne Borough did offer him the chance to extend his stay on the south coast, but he ultimately decided to turn the contact offer down.

Winger Dean Cox said it was tough to leave Eastbourne Borough. Picture by Andy Pelling

Despite rejecting the offer, Cox hailed the club and first team manager Danny Bloor, and said that he thoroughly enjoyed his time at Priory Lane.

Cox said: “There was an offer to stay. I had a discussion with Danny at length and decided, with my young family, just to move on.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my whole time at the club. It’s difficult to nail down one favourite moment really.

“I’ve played under some good managers. Danny was my manager but he’s turned into a good friend.

“It made my decision more difficult if I’m honest.”

Cox won’t be out of the game for long, having agreed terms with an unnamed club for the upcoming campaign.

He added: “I’ve actually signed somewhere. I obviously can’t disclose the club just yet because it hasn’t come out,

“I’ll definitely be playing until my little legs won’t allow me to run anymore!”

On Monday, June 14, the 33-year-old underwent emergency surgery to cure his appendicitis.

The operation was, thankfully, a success for Cox, but the operation has put him behind in his fitness preparations for pre-season.

The former Albion and Reds man said: “It was frustrating. I was waiting a long time in hospital to get it done, but it’s lovely for it to be done.

“I’m able to run and lift weights and stuff like that, but I’m probably a couple of weeks away from proper training.

“I feel ready but I’m feeling impatient if anything. I just want to get going,