Crawley Town have confirmed striker Ibrahim Meite has joined Bulgarian second division side OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad on loan for the remainder of the season.

The club said: "Everyone at the club wishes Ibrahim the best of luck in Bulgaria."

Meite initially joined League Two side Crawley Town on loan from Cardiff in 2017.

After being released by Cardiff, Meite returned to Crawley on a permanent deal in February 2019.

Meite joined National League side Woking on loan before returning to the Reds.