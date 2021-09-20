Former Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell sacked by Barnet after seven matches
Former Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell has been sacked by Barnet after just seven games in charge.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:35 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:36 pm
The Bees lost 2-0 at Bromley on Saturday to leave them second-from-bottom in the National League.
Barnet failed to win any of the seven matches that Kewell took charge of.
In a statement posted on the Bees' website, head of football, Dean Brennan, said: “It was clear how much Harry Kewell wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately the results and the poor start to the season have dictated our decision.
“The plan for this season was for Barnet FC to be challenging in the top half of the table and that is still very much our aim."