Former Crawley Town manager leaves Gillingham

The Scotsman saw his contracted terminated yesterday [Sunday] following the Gills' 4-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Evans leaves the Kent outfit seven points adrift of League One safety and sitting third-from-bottom in the table.

Gillingham are currently on a 12 game winless run. They have not won a game since their 1-0 home victory over Doncaster Rovers on October 19.

Steve Lovell has been named as the Gills' caretaker manager.

A statement released by the club said: "Gillingham Football Club can confirm that the contract of manager Steve Evans has been terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect.

"The club wishes to thank Steve for all his efforts over the past two years in circumstances that have been significantly more difficult and challenging due to the Covid pandemic, and wishes him well in the future.

"His assistant, Paul Raynor, will also be leaving the club.

Ex-Crawley Town boss Steve Evans has left his position as manager at Gillingham. Picture by George Wood/Getty Images

"The search for a new head coach/manager will begin immediately.