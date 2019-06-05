Former Crawley Town star Nicky Adams joins Northampton Town

Former Crawley Town midfielder Nicky Adams has signed for Northampton Town.

The exciting playmaker has agreed a two-year deal to return to Sixfields, having been a key player during Northampton's League Two title winning side of 2015-16.

Nicky Adams in action for Crawley Town.'Picture by Jon Rigby

He was a Reds player for one and a half seasons from June 2012 to January 2014, making 82 appearances and scoring 14 goals.

He played for newly promoted Crawley in League One under Richie Barker and John Gregory before joining former Reds boss Steve Evans at Rotherham United.

Adams was a key man as Bury claimed promotion from League Two last month, but the financial problems at the club have led to him walking away from Gigg Lane, with his contract running out this summer.

The 32-year-old had plenty of offers on the table, but he has decided to reunite with Keith Curle, who was his manager for two years at Carlisle United, and also return to the Cobblers, where he was a key part of one of the best teams in the club's history.