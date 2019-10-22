Former Crawley Town star to 'take on some of the management duties' at Eastbourne Borough

Former Crawley Town hero Sergio Torres is expected to take on some managerial duties at Eastbourne Borough following the departure of Lee Bradbury.

The former Portsmouth, Manchester City and Crystal Palace parted company with the Priory Lane side after the club announced cash flow issues.

In the statement, the club said: "Team affairs will be overseen by other coaches within the club, with popular skipper Sergio Torres expected to take on some of the management duties. Meanwhile the Borough will be exploring options for a new manager over the coming days."

Torres was a firm favourite with the Reds fans during his spell at the club in 2010-2014 where he played 122 games, scoring seven goals.

He was part of Steve Evans' team who played Manchester United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2011.

After a spell at Whitehawk, the Argentinian midfielder joined Eastbourne Borough in 2017.

You can read the full about Lee Bradbury's departure here and Eastbourne Borough's full statement on their financial issues here