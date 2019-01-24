Former Crawley Town striker looks set for £2m switch to Premier League side

Former Crawley Town striker Karlan-Ahearne Grant looks likely to complete a £2m switch to Huddersfield Town, according to the Daily Mail

The 21-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has attracted the interest of several British clubs - including Rangers, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Brentford and Millwall.

Karlan Ahearne-Grant during his Reds loan spell

However, it is the Premier League club who look to have won the race to become Jan Siewart's first Terriers signing.

Grant has scored 14 goals so far in League One, guiding the Addicks into the promotion picture.

Ahearne-Grant made a huge impact at Crawley Town while on loan under Harry Kewell last year. He scored nine goals in 15 games.

SEE ALSO Former Crawley Town, Aldershot Town and Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger joins Lincoln City on loan from Ipswich Town | Crawley Town hunting for 'one or two' loan signings from English Football League clubs | Former Crawley Town star getting interest from Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and West Brom