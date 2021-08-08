Former Crawley Town youngster joins Horsham

Alex Malins in action for Lewes in 2020. Picture by Angela Brinkhurst

The Hornets have snapped up former Lewes captain Alex Malins.

The 27-year-old, who made his debut during yesterday’s 2-1 pre-season defeat to Hartley Wintney, started his career as a youngster with Crawley Town and got his first taste of life at The Dripping Pan when sent out on work experience in 2013.

Having returned to the Rooks on loan the following season, the move became permanent in the summer of 2014 and he went on to play more than 100 appearances for the club despite sitting out the 2018-19 campaign through injury.