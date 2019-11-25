Former Hibs player and Crawley Town manager appointed Director of Football at Horsham

Horsham have confirmed the appointment of former Hibernian player and Crawley Town caretaker manager Craig Brewster as the club's Director of Football.

The Scotsman will work alongside Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola, and coaches throughout the club, to create and develop a strategy that gives opportunities for youngsters and others within the community to realise their potential.

Speaking to horshamfc.co.uk, Bewster said: “I’m very honoured to be given this exciting opportunity to become Director of Football at Horsham Football Club.

"I’m really looking forward to working closely with everyone at the club from the Board of Directors to the first team, U23’s, all the youth teams and all staff members.

"It’s an exciting project for myself to use my wealth of knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout my long professional career to help provide a pathway for those exciting young players to make that journey into the Horsham FC first team or even onto the next level in a professional career.

"Having been in and around the club recently, I’m enthused to see the potential the club and the facility has to offer the local community and look forward to helping contribute to further success.”

Brewster has an enviable career as a professional. The striker played 700 games, scoring 296 goals, for Scottish sides Raith Rovers, Dundee United, Hibernian, Dunfermline Athletic, Inverness Caledonian Thsitle and Aberdeen as well as Greek outfit Ionikos.

The 52-year-old won the Scottish First Division with Raith in 1993. A year later Brewster scored the winning goal in Dundee United's famous 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final in 1994.

Brewster's first management role was at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2004, returning for a second time in 2007 after a short spell at Dundee United, before becoming caretaker manager at Crawley Town in 2012 and assistant manager at Plymouth Argyle between 2015 and 2018.

He has also had many coaching roles, returning to the Reds this year and previously with Brighton & Hove Albion U15s, Eastbourne Borough and Whitehawk.

Currently Brewster works with former Horsham manager Anthony Storey at the All Stars Academy in Eastbourne.