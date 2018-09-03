Former Italy international and Chelsea star is the new favourite to takeover at Crawley Town

Former Chelsea, Juventus and Lazio striker Pierluigi Casiraghi has emerged as a shock favourite to takeover at Crawley Town.

The former Italian frontman, who scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for the Azzurri, is 1/7 favourite with SkyBet to be the new manager of the Reds.

Who will be the new manager at Crawley Town?

Crawley Town are looking for a new manager after Harry Kewell left to takeover at Notts County on Friday.

And after Dean Saunders and Jay Saunders emerged as the early favourites, Casiraghi, was Gianfranco Zola's assistant manager at Birmingham City until Zola resigned in 2017, is the clear frontrunner with the bookies.

Another Italian Gabriele Cioffi is also in the running and is currently 6-1 with SkyBet. Cioffi is currently on the coaching staff at Birmingham City.

Kevin Nolan, who was sacked by Notts County, is currently 16-1 with SkyBet.

One person not on the list is Paul Raynor - who was Steve Evans' assistant at the Broadfield Stadium. One fan on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page thinks he is worth a go.

Rees Hopcraft said: "As we don't seem to have found a manager yet I wonder what fans, and particularly the board, would think about Paul Raynor. Doing wonders at Peterborough, has links to this area, and knows Leagues 1 and 2 inside out.

"I recall a time (cue John Barnett) when Evans was banned from the ground and Raynor took the team and we had a great run of wins. Surely it's time he had a go of being the Number 1? Got to be worth a call I reckon!"