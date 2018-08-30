Former Liverpool and Leeds man Harry Kewell set to be named Notts County boss?

Harry Kewell appears to be on the verge of leaving Crawley Town to take over at league rivals Notts County.

The former Leeds and Liverpool winger looks set to replace Kevin Nolan, who was sacked on Sunday after a winless start to the season in League Two left Notts bottom of the table.

Harry Kewell. Picture by Steve Robards. SR1811801

Since then, Kewell emerged as the club's top target and it transpired he attended Notts’ recent Friday night fixture at home to Yeovil as an invited guest.

Things progressed quickly this week as it was reported that the Australian missed Reds training to meet with Notts, before the clubs attempted to thrash out a compensation package - with some reports originally estimating Crawley wanted £400,000 for their man.

Sky Sports as well as other national media outlets are now all reporting that Kewell is close to being named as Notts' new manager.

If it happens, Kewell would leave Crawley to join the Meadlow Lane club after 51 league games in charge with them a point off the League Two play-off places after five games this season.

He has currently spent 15 months at the Broadfield Stadium having been appointed last May, joining as a free agent after being sacked from his Watford under-23's role in April, and led Crawley to a 14th-placed finish last term winning 16 of their 46 league games.