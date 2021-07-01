Former Scotland youth international and Newcastle United defender joins Crawley Town
Crawley Town have confirmed their third signing of the summer.
The Reds have confirmed the signature of Owen Gallacher following his release from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion last month.
Gallacher will join Crawley Town on a two-year deal with an extra one-year option, and will provide competition for the likes of Nick Tsaroulla at left-back this season.
The young left-back started his professional career in his hometown of Newcastle, at Newcastle United. Gallacher played over 40 games for Newcastle’s under-18 and under-23 squads before making a move to Nottingham Forest in 2019.
Forest loaned Gallacher out to Harrogate Town where he spent a month in North Yorkshire before his permanent transfer to Burton Albion the following summer, ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
Gallacher made 12 competitive appearances at Burton last season with nine coming in League One.
Born in England, the 22-year-old has represented Scotland at under-16 and under-19 youth levels.
Reds manager John Yems said: “I’m very happy to welcome Owen to the club, we faced fierce competition from other clubs for his signature and he’s a good player who has valuable experience from playing at Burton Albion last season.
"He comes from a good football family that I have known for a while and his dad played at Newcastle United.
"I hope he kick-starts his career with us and I wish him all the best in a Crawley shirt.”