Former Watford defender signs new contract at Crawley Town

Crawley Town have confirmed that defender Josh Doherty has signed a new two-year contract with the club, subject to EFL ratification.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international joined Reds last September from Watford and has made 17 first-team appearances this season including 13 starts.

Head Coach Harry Kewell todl the club's website: "I worked with Josh at Watford and knew he could make the step up from Academy football. He's a quiet lad but he goes about his work in a very professional way and he absolutely wants to work hard and improve as a player. This will give him the stability he needs and I'm sure we will see an even better player next season."

Doherty said: "I’m over the moon, I really am. This time last year I didn’t have a club, so I’m just happy to get it done before the season ends. I can now kick on and work hard in the off-season to make sure I’m fully fit.

"When a new player comes in fans are always sceptical, but I think if you keep your head down and work hard then fans won’t say a bad word about you. Hopefully we can kick on next season and give the fans what they want which is a push for the play-offs."

Crawley Town keep tickets at same price for next season



Fan’s View: We must thank Harry Kewell for such a positive season



Crawley Town Community Foundation: National Citizen Service Summer 2018