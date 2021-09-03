Free McDonald’s Fun Football returns to Crawley this autumn

Local McDonald’s franchisee John O'Dwyer is once again providing 240 hours of free, safe, Fun Football sessions for local children from Crawley in September

Fun Football focuses on creating an environment where every child can take part and enjoy football whether they are new to the game or looking to further develop their skills.

In partnership with all four Football Associations across the UK, McDonald’s and franchisees are providing hundreds of free sessions, all delivered by a team of fully qualified coaches in over 600 locations across the UK during 2021.

After eight successful sessions were held in the spring and summer, McDonald’s is offering another four more sessions in Crawley for families to sign their children up for, meaning 240 under elevens will have the opportunity to learn from top FA coaches.

The Fun Football sessions will be taking place across four consecutive Saturdays on September 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 1pm to 2pm.

Demand for football coaching has spiked nationwide following England reaching the final of Euro 2020 – with new registrations from children inspired to play football for the first time surging 111 per cent following the tournament.

McDonald’s franchisee, John O'Dwyer, said: “Being active has a benefit for children – and I’m delighted to be able to help facilitate 240 hours of free Fun Football sessions for children in the area. With coaching provided by FA qualified coaches, it is a great opportunity to experience football for the first time or to work on developing skills and technique.

“The Fun Football sessions held this spring and summer were well attended and a success for everyone involved.

"Following the inspirational performances of the Three Lions on the European Stage this summer, we hope as many boys and girls as possible are encouraged to become involved football.”

The McDonald’s Fun Football programme recently celebrated the delivery of its five millionth hour of free coaching – a full year ahead of its 2022 target.

McDonald’s Fun Football has committed to delivering a further 1.5 million hours in the upcoming 12 months.

Don’t worry if you can’t make the above dates. McDonald’s also has a suite of football skills, tricks and drills that you can try at home.

Simply go to mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football.html for downloadable packs and video drills from Jack Rutter, Casey Stoney and Martin Keown.

McDonald’s Fun Football sessions are compliant with all of the latest Government Covid-19 protocols and advice. The programme is designed with our UKFA partners and their latest grassroots guidance.

Find your local free Fun Football Centre and sign up today at www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.