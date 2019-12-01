Gabriele Cioffi on Crawley Town's performance, luck and controversial goal

Gabriele Cioffi believes Crawley Town's luck will turn around.

The Reds lost 2-1 to Fleetwood in the FA Cup but it was another referring decision that went against them an ultimately cost them the game.

After last week's non-penalty, this week saw Glenn Morris elbowed in the build up to Fleetwood's winner.

But Cioffi thought his side played well and were 'at the same level' to the League One side for long periods.

SEE ALSO Controversial winner ends Reds run in FA Cup | Player ratings | Crawley Town head coach responds to fans' chants

He said: "It was a good performance. We challenged, I can’t say equal, but for a good spell of the game were at the same level as a good squad from League One.

"I didn’t see that much difference, and I don’t mean it a disrespectful way towards Fleetwood, it’s in relation to our performance, I thought we were very good."

On the winning goal, Cioffi said: "I watched it again and it was an elbow to the face to Morris. So probably a yellow card.

"It is what it is. We are sorry to go out in this way from this competition. To be fair we could kill the game if we were more experienced.

"A replay would be the fair result for everyone.

"What I said to the boys a few minutes ago, if you start to cry ‘the poor child’, we are losers. I think we showed we are competitive and I think it will turn around for us."