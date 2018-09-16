Gabriele Cioffi's first week in the Reds hot seat has been first class - Steve Herbert

So the Italian joSo the Italian job has gone live. b has gone live.

Gabriele Cioffi’s reign as Crawley Town’s new manager has kicked off in style with a 2-0 win over Morecambe. ‘FORZA CRAWLEY’ and all that.

In all honesty the team has looked so strong as a unit over the past few weeks that even my fellow columnist ‘Geoff Thornton’ could of over seen Saturday’s win. (No disrespect Geoff!) ;)

To be fair to Gabriele or ‘GC’ as I will no doubt call him, his training methods and everything else about his first week in the Reds hot seat has been first class, and has gone down very well by all accounts with both players and staff alike.

At 6ft 6 inches tall, and dubbed our ‘Italian Stallion’ by one national newspaper, I for one certainly wouldn’t want to cross him, and I’m sure our players are thinking exactly the same.

The performance from the boys against Morecambe on Saturday was absolutely first class.

The yellow card awarded to Gabriele for celebrating Reds second goal with his players on the pitch just highlights the togetherness of the squad. It was fitting that the goal scorers were ‘Ashley Nathaniel George and Panutche Camara’.

Both these boys have immense young talent, that just needs a bit of fine tuning, something the Italian magic of GC can no doubt orchestrate.

Off the pitch, the boys are back training at Oakwood FC, who’s location just off the M23 is perfect for those players who live in the London area.

Although not on the cheap I might add. The whole issue of owning our own training ground will continue to be an Achilles heel. With the reintroduction of the U23’s team this week you would like to think this is still top of the clubs agenda.

A special mention to man of the moment Bondz N’Gala, who has just signed a new one year contract with the club. He was immense at Lincoln last week and again on Saturday. It’s no coincidence that the good form and back to back clean sheets have happened since the big man came into the team. He’s already a massive hit with the fans, and is going to be so important to us this season.

Safe journey to all those travelling to Forest Green Rovers this weekend. #COYR