Gareth Southgate wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award

One of Crawley's favourite sons - Gareth Southgate - has won BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award.

Southgate led England to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 and helped make the nation love their national team again.

He also saw them beat Spain and World Cup finalists Croatia in the Nations League.

Southgate grew up in Crawley and went to Pound Hill Juniors and Hazelwick.

The town got behind Southgate after the World Cup with Lidl giving him his own parking space. The space is marked: ‘Always dream big. Well done Gareth Southgate whose dreams began in Crawley.’

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony was held in Birmingham.



