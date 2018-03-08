Getting the lowdown on Morecambe - Crawley Town's next opponents

Crawley Town face Morecambe on Saturday looking to bounce back from their defeat at Forest Green two weeks ago.

Harry Kewell’s men beat the Shrimps 1-0 at the Globe Arena in October thanks to an own goal.

We caught up with Gavin Browne from our sister title the Morecambe Visitor to get the lowdown on the Reds opponents.

How have Morecambe fared since the last meeting between the sides?

Inconsistently sums it up best; they have done the double over Wycombe Wanderers and beaten Coventry City, yet also lost against Barnet, Forest Green, Port Vale and Crewe.

What is the target for this season?

With one of the smallest average attendances and budgets to match, survival is always the first ambition and, touch wood, it’s something that lies in the Shrimps’ hands.

How did you rate Wycombe’s business during the January transfer window?

Morecambe only brought in Gregg Wylde during January but he’s made big impact in his first three games with a couple of goals.

How do you assess Crawley? Given their league position in the last couple of seasons, it would have been easy for outsiders to assume another battle was on the cards after the opening couple of months but Harry Kewell has done an excellent job and a late play-off bid can’t be ruled out.

Score prediction? 1-1

Likely line-up?

Provided everyone comes through Tuesday’s game at Accrington Stanley then I’d guess at: Roche, McGowan, Old, Winnard, Conlan, Wildig, Rose, Kenyon, Wylde, Ellison, McGurk.