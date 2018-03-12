Gilbert frustrated as Oakwood are still yet to play a league game in March

Oakwood have yet to play a league fixture in March following their fourth postponement on Saturday.

The Oaks were set to travel to ninth-placed Hailsham on Saturday however due to poor weather conditions the game was scrapped, therefore stretching their run of four games without a match.

They have not played since their 3-1 home defeat to Lingfield back on February 6.

Oaks boss Mark Gilbert said: “It is what it is, I knew the game would be off as it’s a notoriously bad a pitch but what can you do? You just have to sit through it.”

Gilbert said that his players are also frustrated with the inconsistency but admits they are still training and working hard.

He said: “Of course the players miss it, the players are frustrated but what can you do about it, you just have to accept it.”

Gilbert’s side are riding high off the back of their recent Division One Challenge Cup semi-final victory against St Francis Rangers leaving Gilbert to feel as though their form is still present despite the disruption in games and feels as though he has his best side back.

“A lot of the boys do their own stuff as well and it did show in the last game against St Francis Rangers, the form is still there we got a good result against them.

“With the players I have got back now I’m confident we can beat anyone on our day as long as we turn up and play how we can.”

Gilbert added that his side are still training despite the poor conditions and hopes to schedule a friendly against Three Bridges if they can find a pitch to play on.

Three Bridges’ match at Broadbridge Heath on Saturday was also cancelled.

Oakwood are due to host Wick on Saturday.

Paul Faili’s Three Bridges will host fellow promotion chasres Saltdean United.