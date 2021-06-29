Give this man a statue! Gareth Southgate leads England to Euros glory over Germany - picture special

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were enough to earn England a famous victory against their old enemy.

And it was Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Pound Hill and Hazelwick schools, who masterminded the victory.

They now face Sweden or Ukraine in the semi-final.

But does Southgate now deserve a statue in his home town? You can sign a petition - started by Spotted:Crawley - here to make it happen.

How else could we honour Southgate in town? Send your ideas to [email protected] or post on our Facebook page

