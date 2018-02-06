Grant’s goal stretches Horley Town’s unbeaten run

Horley Town extended their unbeaten seven games without defeat, picking up their third victory within the run with a 1-0 away to CB Hounslow United.

Clarets manager Glyn Stephens praised his sides performance whilst also commending the condition of their opponents pitch.

He said: “I was very pleased, a good performance. Probably the best we have played for quite some time too be honest, it call came together on Saturday.

I think the quality of the pitch played apart it was a very good surface and it allowed us to play a bit.”

Adam Grant scored the only goal of the match and Stephens admitted it was a relief to clinch all three points following a run of drawn matches.

He said: “It’s been frustrating because we have put together a run of games where have haven’t lost but the problem we had going into the game of the seven games we had five drawers and two wins and as I’ve said before it should have been the other way round.

“Obviously this week turning what could have been a draw into a win was massive for us. It keeps the run going which is important but keeping the run going with a win rather than a draw.

“There was probably a bit more pressure going into this game because of the draws beforehand but thankfully we managed to get the right result.”

Horley travel to 20th placed Banstead Athletic tonight (Tuesday) but despite the Stephens side being 12 places above Banstead he is not taking this game as a given win.

He said: “If you can ever go by league positions you would suggest going into the game we should win it but I have said before I certainly don’t take that as an automatic certainty we are going to win.

“I think we need to be confident going into the game, we havent lost in seven and Banstead have been on a different run themselves so they will be at one end of the spectrum confidence wise and we will be at the other.

Following from this game the Clarets then host Bedfont Sports with the Clarets looking to capitalise on their opponents recent dip in form following two defeats on the trot.

Bedfont suffered a bizarre 8-4 loss coming at home to Balham in their last game and a 5-0 drubbing to league leaders Westfield before that.

Stephens said: “Bedfont will be a major test, they are second in the league at the moment but they will be hurting because in their last two games they have been beaten.

“They had an unusual result Saturday they were beaten at home 8-4, I don’t quite know where that result came from but it obviously means in the last two games they have conceded 13 goals so they will be looking for a reaction from their players.

“It will be a hard game but we will be looking to go in their in a confident mood.”

The Clarets ran out 4-1 victors in the reverse fixture and will look to do the double on the title-chasers on Saturday.