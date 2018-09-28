Groundbreaking Adidas-backed football initiative opens latest centre in Haywards Heath

A groundbreaking football initiative, backed by Adidas, is opening its latest centre in Haywards Heath and offering free trials to boys aged U6-U13.

Late Birthday Project (LBP) combats the significant Relative Age Effect in youth football, by providing a professional academy environment, opportunities and coaching for players born between January and August only. The new LBP centre will open at Oathall College with free trials on October 9 and 16 2018.

LBP offers UEFA qualified coaches, premium facilities, free one-on-one coaching, free futsal, free Adidas team kit and discounted holiday camps, plus an innovative curriculum, including sprint and strength training, aimed at giving younger players a fighting chance when it comes to maximising their potential.

And, although they are just as happy helping a player progress from their B to their A team, with showcase fixtures, scouts attending and close links to a number of professional clubs, there is a natural pathway for those players ready to make the step up, or return, to academy football.

Director of LBP Richard King said: “We’re delighted to offer the LBP experience to players from Haywards Heath and surrounding areas.”

For more information, or to book a trial, call 01306 509147, visit www.latebirthdayproject.co.uk or email hello@latebirthdayproject.co.uk