Harry Kewell 6/4 favourite for Charlton job

Crawley Town boss is the favourite to be name the Charlton boss according to SkyBet.

Karl Robinson left Charlton Athletic by mutual consent today with the club sitting 9th in the Sky Bet League One standings.

Robinson, who took charge at The Valley in November 2016, has left the club five points off the play-off places.

Assistant manager Lee Bowyer and player-coach Johnnie Jackson have been placed in caretaker charge.

There was speculation earlier in the week that an Australian consortium are looking to take over the League One club then install Kewell as boss.

Kewell is currently the favourite with SkyBet at 6/4 with Mark Warburton (7/1), David Unsworth (10/1) and Jaap Stam (12/1) also in the running.

But Crawley boss Kewell dismissed the speculation after his side's 3-2 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday night but saying he's only being connected because he is Australian.

He said: "What makes me laugh is just the fact an Australian consortium goes and buys a club you automatically think they are going to take an Australian. "What do you want me to say? I worry about Crawley and that’s it."

Kewell's message to prolific to Ahearne-Grant: 'You think Ronaldo and Messi get shy of scoring?'



Ahearne-Grant ‘proud’ of ‘outstanding’ Crawley performance despite defeat to Wycombe



Read more at: