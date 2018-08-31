Harry Kewell: A Crawley Town career in pictures

Harry Kewell was named the new Notts County manager today (Friday).

The Australian spent 15 months at the Broadfield Stadium having been appointed last May, joining as a free agent after being sacked from his Watford under-23's role in April, and led Crawley to a 14th-placed finish last term winning 16 of their 46 league games. Here is a slideshow of pictures of his time at Crawley Town.

Harry Kewell with Dean Cox

