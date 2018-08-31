Harry Kewell and Warren Feeny leave - Jimmy Smith and Filipe Morais to take training

Crawley Town have confirmed Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney has left the club.

After a week of rumours and speculation, the club have released this statement.

The club can confirm that Head Coach Harry Kewell and his assistant Warren Feeney have left Crawley Town after agreement was reached with Notts County FC on a compensation fee for the remainder of their contracts.

Crawley Town would like to thank Harry and Warren for their services since their appointment in May 2017 and wish them all future success. Analyst Paul Murphy has also left the club with immediate effect.

Senior professionals Jimmy Smith and Filipe Morais will take training today and prepare the team for Saturday’s League 2 game at Oldham Athletic.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Harry Kewell made it clear earlier this week that he wanted the opportunity to speak to Notts County which we granted. Matters concerning compensation for the remainder of his and Warren Feeney’s contract have now been concluded successfully.

“The search for a new manager is underway and we are looking to make an appointment as soon as possible.”

“In the meantime, we have asked Jimmy and Filipe to prepare the team for an important game on Saturday and I am sure they will get the full support of our fans travelling to Boundary Park.

“We will update our supporters as soon as there is definite news on our new manager.”

